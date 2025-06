The following information was provided by the Virginia Beach Police Department

Name: Cecelia Marie Kelley

Age: 42

Date reported missing: June 4, 2025

Physical description: 5'8" and 150 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes

More details: Police say Kelley's family lost contact with her on June 1. She has a history of known travel to the Greenwood and Cradock areas in Portsmouth.

Anyone with information is asked to call (757) 385-4101.