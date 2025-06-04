Watch Now
Suffolk police looking for missing 16-year-old boy

The following information was provided by the Suffolk Police Department

Name: Marcus Jordan

Age: 16

Date last seen: June 1, 2025 around 4 p.m.

Last known location: 100 block of Brewer Avenue in Suffolk

Physical description: Black male with black hair and brown eyes; about 5'6" and 160 pounds.

More details: Jordan spoke on the phone with a family member on June 3 and stated he was okay, but would not disclose his location and has not returned home, police say. Police describe him as a runaway juvenile.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.

