Suffolk police looking for missing 16-year-old boy

The following information was provided by the Suffolk Police Department
Name: Marcus Jordan
Age: 16
Date last seen: June 1, 2025 around 4 p.m.
Last known location: 100 block of Brewer Avenue in Suffolk
Physical description: Black male with black hair and brown eyes; about 5'6" and 160 pounds.
More details: Jordan spoke on the phone with a family member on June 3 and stated he was okay, but would not disclose his location and has not returned home, police say. Police describe him as a runaway juvenile.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.