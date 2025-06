The following information was provided by Virginia State Police.

Name: Grayson Robert Pierce Jr.

Age: 64

Date last seen: He was last seen on June 5

Last known location: On foot on Millwood Avenue in Winshester, Va.

Physical description: 6'2", 170 pounds, green eyes, brown hair.

More details: His disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety, as determined by the investigating agency.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-662-4131