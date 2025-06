The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Name: Angelina Petra Resendiz

Age: 21

Date last seen: May 29

Last known location: Barracks at Miller Hall at Naval Station Norfolk

Physical description: 5'0, 110 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

More details: NCIS says Resendiz's disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Naval Criminal Investigative Service 757-513-1377