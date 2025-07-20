Cousins reported missing from Franklin, last seen on July 19

The following information was provided by the Franklin Police Deparment.

Name: Chanetta Bowers, 44 & Donnita Bowers, 38

Date last seen: July 19, 2025

Last known location: unknown

Physical description:

Chanetta Bowers: described as being approximately five feet, seven inches in height and weighing approximately 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a light pink shirt with black pants.

Donnita Bowers: described as being approximately five feet, seven inches in height and weighing approximately 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black shirt with a jean skirt.

More details:

The cousins departed in Chanetta Bower’s black 2003 Mazda, Tribute SUV, Virginia license VMZ8843

