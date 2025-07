The following information was provided by the Portsmouth Police Department.

Name: Cheryl Denise Smith

Age: 60

Date last seen: July 20, 2025

Last known location: 2700 block of Portmouth Boulevard

Physical description: wearing blue jeans and white shirt

More details: Cheryl Smith has health complications requiring medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536.