Newport News police searching for missing 15-year-old

The following information was provided by Newport News police and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Name: Daija Fenner
Age: 15
Date last seen: July 17
Last known location: She is from Newport News, it was not explicitly stated whether that was where she was last seen.
Physical description: She was last seen wearing a black jean jacket and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 757-247-2500
Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.