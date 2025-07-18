Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing Persons

Newport News police searching for missing 15-year-old

National Center for Missing &amp; Exploited Children
DAIJAFENNER.jpg
The following information was provided by Newport News police and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Name: Daija Fenner

Age: 15

Date last seen: July 17

Last known location: She is from Newport News, it was not explicitly stated whether that was where she was last seen.

Physical description: She was last seen wearing a black jean jacket and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-247-2500

Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.

