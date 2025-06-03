Watch Now
Missing Persons

Critically missing adult alert issued for missing 78-year-old woman: VSP

Virginia State Police
The following information was provided by Virginia State Police.

Name: Betty Jo Clark

Age: 78

Date last seen: June 3, around 6 a.m.

Last known location: In the area of Bridgewater Circle in Fredericksburg.

Physical description: 5'1" 185 pounds, she has hazel eyes and white hair. She was possibly wearing a green flower tank top, black pants, and grey sneakers

More details: Her disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety, as determined by the investigating agency.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-658-4400

