Codi Alert issued for infant from Franklin County

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police:
Name: Bryson Gray Walker
Age: 6 days old
Date last seen: June 3
Last known location: He was last seen off Circle Creek Road in the town of Penhook, Virginia
Physical description: Brown hair, blue eyes, 1'8, 8 pounds
More details: Walker was last seen with his grandfather 45-year-old Ronnie Howell. Howell has brown hair with blue eyes. Howell is possibly driving a black and purple 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 with unknown Florida license plates.
Walker's disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin County Sherriff's office at 540-483-3000