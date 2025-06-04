Codi Alert issued for infant from Franklin County

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police:

Name: Bryson Gray Walker

Age: 6 days old

Date last seen: June 3

Last known location: He was last seen off Circle Creek Road in the town of Penhook, Virginia

Physical description: Brown hair, blue eyes, 1'8, 8 pounds

More details: Walker was last seen with his grandfather 45-year-old Ronnie Howell. Howell has brown hair with blue eyes. Howell is possibly driving a black and purple 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 with unknown Florida license plates.

Walker's disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin County Sherriff's office at 540-483-3000