Woman desperate to find missing daughter last seen at Naval Station Norfolk

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK — Norfolk authorities are actively searching for 21-year-old Angelina Resendiz, last seen at her barracks in Miller Hall at Naval Station Norfolk. Her mother, Esmeralda Castle, expressed deep concern for her daughter, stating that Resendiz's absence is out of character.

"She calls my mother, she calls her brother, her sisters; she has friends—middle school friends she still talks to," Castle said.

Days have passed since Castle last heard from Resendiz, who serves as a culinary specialist at the base. On Tuesday, state police issued a critically missing adult alert for Resendiz, citing credible concerns for her health and safety. The last confirmed sighting of her was at Miller Hall on May 29.

Castle says she's taking matters into her own hands to uncover the circumstances surrounding her daughter’s disappearance.

"My kid is missing, and she wouldn't just unauthorized leave without permission. Angie’s too scared to miss work; she wouldn’t do that. Something is wrong, and I’m going to Virginia tomorrow to find out what I can because I need to start looking for my kid. I don’t know what’s going on," she said.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is currently investigating the case. Anyone with information regarding Resendiz's whereabouts is asked to call 877-579-3648 or submit a tip by clicking the link here.

Resendiz's loved ones are also holding on to hope during this difficult time.