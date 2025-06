Warning: This story may be disturbing to some viewers.

The following information was provided by the Hampton Police Department.

Name: Deanna Marie Mann-Wilson

Age:

Date last seen: June 3, around 3:30 a.m.

Last known location: Near the rear of 2138 W Mercury Boulevard

Physical description: 5'7", 190 pounds, white woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

More details: Mann-Wilson told complainant that she was going to harm herself.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-727-6111