The following information was provided by the Williamsburg Police Department.

Name: Danielle Marie

Age: 57

Date last seen: Around 2 p.m. on May 31

Last known location: Near Patriot Lane, she is believed to be in West Virginia

Physical description: White female, red hair, glasses.

More details: She was last seen driving a white Honda.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-220-2331