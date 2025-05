The following information was provided by Norfolk Police Department.

Name: Dennis W. McGhee

Age: 77

Date last seen: May 15

Last known location: 8200 block of Simons Drive

Physical description: McGhee is 6'1" and 175 pounds with gray hair and glasses.

More details: He was last spoken with on May 20. Detectives are concerned for McGhee's safety and say that he requires medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-441-5610