The following information was provided by Virginia State Police, Newport News police.

Name: Daniel Isaiah Harris

Age: 31

Date last seen: May 12, around 7:30 a.m.

Last known location: Taylor Avenue in Newport News

Physical description: Black male, 6'2", 260 pounds, brown eyes and black hair.

More details: Possibly driving a 2018 Black Nissan Versa with Virginia plates: URC-8634

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-247-2500.