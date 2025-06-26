Virginia Beach Police searching for missing 13-year-old

The following information was provided by Virginia Beach Police Department
Name: Ally Lynn Redish
Age: 13
Date last seen: June 19
Last known location:
Physical description: 5'6". 160 lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes. Ally has a distinct tattoo on her right arm, "Steven Jacob Redish"
More details: Ally frequents the Twin Canal community.
Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-4101
KEEP THE FOLLOWING LINE IN FOR RUNAWAY CASES, DELETE IF NOT APPLICABLE
Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.