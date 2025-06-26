Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing Persons

Actions

Virginia Beach Police searching for missing 13-year-old

ally lynn redish.png
Virginia Beach Police Department
ally lynn redish.png
Posted
and last updated

The following information was provided by Virginia Beach Police Department

Name: Ally Lynn Redish

Age: 13

Date last seen: June 19

Last known location:

Physical description: 5'6". 160 lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes. Ally has a distinct tattoo on her right arm, "Steven Jacob Redish"

More details: Ally frequents the Twin Canal community.

Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-4101

KEEP THE FOLLOWING LINE IN FOR RUNAWAY CASES, DELETE IF NOT APPLICABLE

Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.

More missing persons coverage

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway