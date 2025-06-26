Virginia Beach Police searching for missing 13-year-old

The following information was provided by Virginia Beach Police Department

Name: Ally Lynn Redish

Age: 13

Date last seen: June 19

Last known location:

Physical description: 5'6". 160 lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes. Ally has a distinct tattoo on her right arm, "Steven Jacob Redish"

More details: Ally frequents the Twin Canal community.

Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-4101

KEEP THE FOLLOWING LINE IN FOR RUNAWAY CASES, DELETE IF NOT APPLICABLE