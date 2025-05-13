Newport News police searching for missing endangered man

The following information was provided by the Newport News Police Department:

Name: Kane Daniel Phillips

Age: 23

Date last seen: Tuesday, May 13 around 3:50 a.m.

Last known location: 3100 block of Huntington Avenue

Physical description: Black male, approximately 5'6" and 175 pounds.

More details: Police say they consider Phillips to be endangered, adding that his disappearance poses a possible threat to his health and safety.

If you see Mr. Phillips or know his whereabouts, please contact Newport News Emergency Communications by dialing 911 or 757–247–2500.