Newport News police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

The following information was provided by the Newport News Police Department:

Name: Winter Ganoe

Age: 12

Date last seen: Monday, May 12 at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Last known location: 100 block of Melville Drive

Physical description: Ganoe is a white female, approximately 5-feet-2 inches and 165 pounds. She has brown hair that was pulled back in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a lilac-colored T-shirt, jean capris and Crocs.

More details: She is considered endangered due to a medical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newport News Emergency Communications by dialing 911 or (757) 247–2500.