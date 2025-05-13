Portsmouth woman still missing after 3 months; family pleads for help

NORFOLK, Va. — Lisa Freeman, a 37-year-old mother from Portsmouth, has been missing for three months after she was last seen in Norfolk.

Her disappearance has left her family desperate for answers and pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

Her father, Clarence Johnson, of Charlottesville, Virginia, has been tirelessly seeking information regarding his daughter's whereabouts, expressing his frustration over the lack of concrete leads.

"I just don't understand. How is it nobody can tell me anything concrete about my daughter's whereabouts," Johnson said told WTKR News 3's Jay Greene.

Freeman, who is a mother to three young children, excelled academically at Old Dominion University, eventually earning her teaching certificate, according to her father. Johnson recalled her dedication.

"When school came back from the winter break, she was the teacher that would be in the library helping students that were having a hard time with their classes or whatever," he said.

Freeman was last seen on Sewells Point Road in Norfolk, but since she resides in Portsmouth, the local police have taken charge of the investigation.

"If I could just see a picture of her, if somebody could say they seen her, that would be good enough for me. But nobody down there in that Hampton Roads area has got any answers," Johnson said.

Her aunt, Laverne Burke, echoed the family's sentiments, pleading for any information on Freeman's whereabouts.

"I just, you know, wish that she would, you know, research was somewhere, you know, so we'll know that she's okay," Burke said.

Anyone with knowledge of Freeman's location is urged to contact the police.

"That's my only child, that's my only child," Johnson said. "I love her."

——————————————————————————————-

The following information was provided by the Portsmouth Police Department.

Name: Lisa Lorraine Freeman

Age: 37

Date last seen: February 12, 2025

Last known location: 3600 block of Sewells Point Road in the City of Norfolk.

Physical description: Lisa Freeman is a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 3 inches and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.

Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.