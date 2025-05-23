Missing six-year-old found in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va — UPDATE: Missing six-year-old Keshawn Branch has been found.

The following information was provided by Portsmouth Police Department:

Name: Keshawn Branch

Age: 6

Date last seen: May 22

Last known location: 1800 Prentis Avenue

Physical description: 3 feet, 55 pounds

More details: He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and jeans without shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portsmouth Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536

