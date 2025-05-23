Missing six-year-old found in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va — UPDATE: Missing six-year-old Keshawn Branch has been found.
The following information was provided by Portsmouth Police Department:
Name: Keshawn Branch
Age: 6
Date last seen: May 22
Last known location: 1800 Prentis Avenue
Physical description: 3 feet, 55 pounds
More details: He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and jeans without shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Portsmouth Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536
Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.