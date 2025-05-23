Watch Now
Missing Persons

Actions

Missing six-year-old found in Portsmouth

Keshawn Branch
Portsmouth Police Department
Keshawn Branch
Posted
and last updated

PORTSMOUTH, Va — UPDATE: Missing six-year-old Keshawn Branch has been found.

The following information was provided by Portsmouth Police Department:

Name: Keshawn Branch

Age: 6

Date last seen: May 22

Last known location: 1800 Prentis Avenue

Physical description: 3 feet, 55 pounds

More details: He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and jeans without shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portsmouth Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536

KEEP THE FOLLOWING LINE IN FOR RUNAWAY CASES, DELETE IF NOT APPLICABLE

Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.

More missing persons coverage

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway