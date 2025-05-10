Man critically missing out of Wytheville: VSP

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police
Name: Juan Carlos Cardozo
Age: 54
Date last seen: May 6th
Last known location: Nye Circle in the town of Wytheville, Virginia
Physical description: Male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, brown eyes, black hair
More details: Police say he is possibly traveling in a white 2014 Ford Escape with a license plate number of 66392C.
Police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety
Anyone with information is asked to call Wytheville Police Department at 276-22-0382