Watch Now
Missing Persons

Actions

Man critically missing out of Wytheville: VSP

Juan Carlos Cardozo critically missing
Virginia State Police
Juan Carlos Cardozo critically missing
Posted

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Name: Juan Carlos Cardozo

Age: 54

Date last seen: May 6th

Last known location: Nye Circle in the town of Wytheville, Virginia

Physical description: Male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, brown eyes, black hair

More details: Police say he is possibly traveling in a white 2014 Ford Escape with a license plate number of 66392C.

Police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety

Anyone with information is asked to call Wytheville Police Department at 276-22-0382

More missing persons coverage

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway