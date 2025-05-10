Man critically missing out of Wytheville: VSP

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Name: Juan Carlos Cardozo

Age: 54

Date last seen: May 6th

Last known location: Nye Circle in the town of Wytheville, Virginia

Physical description: Male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, brown eyes, black hair

More details: Police say he is possibly traveling in a white 2014 Ford Escape with a license plate number of 66392C.

Police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety

Anyone with information is asked to call Wytheville Police Department at 276-22-0382