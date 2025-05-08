Police looking for missing 20-year-old woman from Williamsburg

The following information was provided by The James City County Police Department

Name: Natalie Deaton

From: Williamsburg

Age: 20

Date last seen: Night of May 5

Physical description: White female; about 5’7" and 150 lbs.; blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue shorts. She has a faded cross tattoo on the palmar surface of her right forearm.

More details: Deaton was reported missing at 9:13 a.m. on May 8. She was last seen and heard from by family on the evening of May 5. She left unexpectedly in the middle of the night without any communication devices, and the direction and mode of travel are unknown.

She is known to frequent Newport News and Hampton, but attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful. Due to her prolonged absence, she may be in need of medical care for existing health conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Peninsula Regional Dispatch Center at 757-566-0112.