Newport News police searching for missing man, considered endangered

The following information was provided by Newport News Police Department:
Name: Thomas Thompson
Age: 71
Date last seen: Saturday, May 10, 11:30 am
Last known location: 1100 block of Hampton Avenue, Newport News
Physical description: 5'7, 145 lbs with a beard and "scruffy" hair.
More details: Last seen wearing blue jacket with a hood and brown sweatpants. Thompson is considered endangered due to a medical condition.
If you see Mr. Thompson or know his whereabouts, please call 911 or the non-emergency number at 757–257-2500.