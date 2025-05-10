Watch Now
Newport News police searching for missing man, considered endangered

Newport News Police Dept.
The following information was provided by Newport News Police Department:

Name: Thomas Thompson

Age: 71

Date last seen: Saturday, May 10, 11:30 am

Last known location: 1100 block of Hampton Avenue, Newport News

Physical description: 5'7, 145 lbs with a beard and "scruffy" hair.

More details:  Last seen wearing blue jacket with a hood and brown sweatpants. Thompson is considered endangered due to a medical condition.

If you see Mr. Thompson or know his whereabouts, please call 911 or the non-emergency number at 757–257-2500.

