CODI Alert issued for 16-year-old reported missing in Chesapeake

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police.

Name: Courtney Ann Mentz

Age: 16

Date last seen & last known location: Last seen on May 17, 2025, at 12 a.m. on Stephanie Court in Chesapeake.

Physical description: white female, brown hair, blue eyes, 5' 4", 108 lbs. Last seen wearing a tan sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

More details: It is unknown if she left on foot or by vehicle. This disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at (757-382-6161)