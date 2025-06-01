Suffolk police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

The following information was provided by Suffolk Police Department:

Name: Chaniyah Burris-Jacobs

Age: 12

Date last seen: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Last known location: Wilson Street, Suffolk

Physical description: Burris-Jacobs is a black female with short black hair. She is approximately five-foot-five inches tall and 225 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a female face on it and blue or purple shorts.

More details: Police say that Burris-Jacobs is not believed to be endangered at this time and that she walked away from her home following a disagreement.

If you have seen, made contact with, or have any further information regarding this individual, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1- 888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information