HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Suffolk police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

The following information was provided by Suffolk Police Department:

Name: Joel Arocho

Age: 16

Date last seen: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Last known location: 200 block of Smith Street in Suffolk

Physical description: Arocho is a white male, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a burgundy shirt. Arocho is approximately five-foot-ten inches tall and 130 pounds.

More details: According to police, Arocho has a history of mental health issues. He is believed to be a danger to himself following harmful comments made before leaving his residence on Saturday.

If you have seen, made contact with, or have any further information regarding this individual, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1- 888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.