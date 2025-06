The following information was provided by Virginia State Police & the Chesapeake Police Department

Name: Jose Miguel Pomales

Age: 17

Date last seen: The CODI Alert was issued on June 13, around 2:05 a.m. He was last heard from on June 12 around 9:40 p.m.

Last known location: n/a

Physical description: 5'10" and 180 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Clothing description unknown.

More details: He could be driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Sonic with a Virginia license plate of TEK-4237