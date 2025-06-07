Watch Now
Missing Persons

Virginia Beach Police looking for missing 16-year-old

Tyler Swanson missing pic.png
Posted

The following information was provided by the Virginia Beach Police department

Name: Tyler

Age: 16

Date last seen: May 8th

Last known location: Taldan Avenue

Physical description: 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 110lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. Last seen wearing all black clothing with black shoes

More details: 

Police say he is known to runaway from home and is frequently in the Lake Edward area. We're told Swanson has cell phone that requires internet access to be used. Police say he is not considered endangered at this time

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-385-4101

Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.

