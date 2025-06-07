Virginia Beach Police looking for missing 16-year-old

The following information was provided by the Virginia Beach Police department
Name: Tyler
Age: 16
Date last seen: May 8th
Last known location: Taldan Avenue
Physical description: 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 110lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. Last seen wearing all black clothing with black shoes
More details:
Police say he is known to runaway from home and is frequently in the Lake Edward area. We're told Swanson has cell phone that requires internet access to be used. Police say he is not considered endangered at this time
Anyone with information is asked to call 757-385-4101
Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.