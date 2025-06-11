Chesapeake police looking for missing woman who hasn't been seen since mid-May

The following information was provided by the Chesapeake Police Department

Name: Erin Hamby

Date last seen: Hamby has not been seen or heard from since mid-May 2025.

Last known location: Her last known residence was somewhere in Norfolk, but her current whereabouts are unknown.

Physical description: 5’03”, 110-pound white female; black hair, which may be fully shaved or partially shaved, and hazel eyes. She also has a flower tattoo on her leg.

More details: Ms. Hamby is believed to be experiencing homelessness and may suffer from mental health issues. She is not known to be taking any prescribed medications. She is believed to still be in possession of her phone but does not have access to a vehicle. The family last had contact with her when she spoke with her son in mid-May. Since that time, there has been no known communication.