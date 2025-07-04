Senior Alert issued for 78-year-old man missing in York Co.

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Name: James Hudgens Jr.

Age: 78

Date last seen: July 3 at 5:50 p.m.

Last known location: Brentmeade Drive in York County, Va.

Physical description: 5'11" and 210 lbs.; Gray hair and green eyes; Police believe he may be wearing a gray shirt, navy pants, and glasses hanging around his neck.

More details: He is possibly driving a white 1999 Dodge Dakota with Virginia tag PAWS2U. The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Anyone with information is asked to call York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office at 757-890-3621.