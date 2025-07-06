Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Patient who escaped Eastern State Hospital found, now in custody: VSP

Glenn Jefferson Large Jr.
Posted
and last updated

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A patient who escaped from a mental health facility Saturday morning has been located and taken into custody, according to Virginia State Police.

Glenn Jefferson Large Jr., 50, was last reported missing around 10 a.m. Saturday. Authorities said he climbed over a perimeter fence to escape.

Large was located and arrested without incident by the James City County Police Department. He will first be transported to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail to be served with outstanding warrants before being returned to Eastern State Hospital.

While officials previously said Large was not considered a threat, they urged the public not to approach him and to contact law enforcement with any information.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at 804-750-8789.

