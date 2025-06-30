Panthers' Jones returns to Chesapeake to host youth camp

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Faith and football have always been important to Patrick Jones and his passion for both shows.

"You just have to use a platform to keep spreading his name and keep spreading the knowledge and stuff that you learn," he noted.

Now he's putting his passion to work giving back to his community. After his first youth football camp was a huge success in 2024, Jones returned to his hometown of Chesapeake Monday morning for the second annual edition of the event. While last year's festivities were hosted at his alma mater, Grassfield, Jones held this summer's camp at Western Branch due to scheduling conflicts at his former school, according to his mother.

"I'm back because I've just seen the type of impact I can have on the community and the kids," Jones said. "I just have certain personal experiences. I remember last year with the kids, I was talking to them and I was just like 'wow, I've really got an opportunity to help change some kids' lives.'"

"[It's] about giving back to the community that gave to you and blessing kids that would not normally have the opportunity to go to a football game or even go to a camp," added his mother, Angela.

Jones and his family make sure the camp is free for all to attend. Monday morning saw more than 200 young players ages 7-14 brave the heat, eager to learn from an NFL standout who brings plenty of heat to opposing quarterbacks.

"I just want to make sure they have fun," Jones said. "I want them to go out here, have a great experience. I want them to be able to just be themselves and just come out here and just learn the game of football."

This summer finds the linebacker doing some learning of his own. After spending his first four NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Jones signed with the Carolina Panthers this offseason and will begin his tenure with a new team. It's a good fit, both on the field and for the family.

"I grew up in Charlotte. I grew up in that area. That's where I'm front," Angela smiled. "Family, family, family, so the first thing he said was 'I don't have to miss Thanksgiving and Christmas anymore.'"

"It's going to be my first time I get to just be around my family and play around my family," added Patrick. "Just the whole thing we've got going on down there in Carolina, I truly believe we're building something special, so it's going to be a good year."

Before he embarks on that venture with training camp in July, Jones oversaw another great camp of his own. He understands that the power of his platform just might motivate one of the young potential future stars on the field to chase their dreams and sees some of himself in the younger players.

"Football is good and it has afforded you the opportunity to meet different people, but don't forget where you come from," Angela said. "Don't forget to reach back and help those that helped you, the city that helped you."

"I feel like that's one of the biggest things," pointed out Jones. "When people see people online, they don't really see them, but when you get to see them in person, I feel like that gives them a whole different vision. It makes them be like ' wow, this dude's really here. He's a real person. If he can do it, I can do it too,' and that's really one of the main goals for today."

Jones was a force to be reckoned with in 2024, setting a career high with 39 tackles, seven sacks and one forced fumble. He posted two sacks in each of the Vikings' first two games of the season last year.