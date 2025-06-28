Chesapeake firefighters combat heat with innovative rehab unit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In sweltering heat, Chesapeake firefighters don as much as 75 pounds of gear, making their job even more strenuous. The Chesapeake Fire Department has implemented a specialized rehab unit to help keep these first responders cool and safe while on the job.

EMT Isiah Harper, who joined the fire department to be part of something larger than a traditional desk job, highlighted the challenges firefighters face during heat waves. “A lot of people think our equipment or uniforms have air conditioning or some kind of cooling aspect to it. Unfortunately, it doesn’t; it retains the heat,” he said.

The newly introduced rehab unit, which resembles a large van, is equipped with air conditioning and a variety of essential supplies, serving as a recharging station for fatigued firefighters. Inside, responders can find emergency blankets, snacks, cold drinks, and critical medical equipment for monitoring vital signs.

“We take basic vitals to make sure they’re ready to go back to work," said Harper.

Firefighters frequently monitor for low blood pressure due to heat exhaustion and dehydration. Normal blood pressure ranges from 120 to 80; anything below 100 indicates low blood pressure, and levels over 160 may prevent a return to duty.

Firefighter Andrew Barnard recounted a challenging incident from last summer where the rehab unit proved vital during an extensive fire operation. “We were able to bring the rehab truck out, and they’re excited when they see that truck,” he said.

The rehab unit has been used recently for various emergencies, including a heat malfunction on the Great Bridge Bridge. Harper also emphasized that the unit is a regional asset, available to other first responders in Hampton Roads. “We can either drop it off or dedicate personnel to help them use it the same way we would,” he added.

With this innovative cooling solution, the Chesapeake Fire Department is better equipped to protect its firefighters during extreme conditions, demonstrating that adaptation and resourcefulness can significantly enhance emergency response efforts.