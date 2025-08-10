Sunday morning shooting in Chesapeake leaves one person dead, two others injured

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police are investigating a shooting they say left one man dead and two other people injured early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers went to the area of Holly Cove Dr. and Schooner Trl. around 2:30 a.m. for a report of gunshots and a possible victim.

When they got there, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to a hospital where he died.

As officers were investigating, they learned two other people connected to the shooting showed up at other hospitals with injuries. Those injuries, according to police, are non-life threatening.

The name of the man killed had not been released as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday.