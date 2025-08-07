Suspect in Chesapeake shootings accused of killing woman, hurting 2 officers dies after arrest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man accused of murdering a woman and shooting two officers at a Chesapeake apartment died in the hospital Thursday following his arrest, according to Chesapeake police.

Shaun Boker, 39, was arrested by Portsmouth police around 9 a.m. following a "brief standoff," during which he sustained superficial cuts to his arm, Chesapeake police say. The standoff that he got the cuts during occurred before Boker was taken into custody.

Boker was then taken to Maryview Hospital for medical clearance, police say, before he could be taken to the Chesapeake City Jail. He was taken to the hospital by medics from the Portsmouth Fire Department, with Chesapeake police officers accompanying them.

However, police say Boker had a medical emergency at the hospital and later died. Police did not elaborate on the medical emergency.

Boker's death is being investigated by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

From around 1 a.m. Thursday until his arrest later that morning, police considered Boker to be an at-large, "armed and dangerous" suspect. He was accused by police of shooting and killing a woman, as well as leaving two responding officers with minor injuries, at an apartment in the 500 block of Willow Bridge Court. That's just off Greenbrier Parkway near City Park.

This all happened after Chesapeake police officers were sent to the apartment around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a reported domestic assault. When officers arrived, they heard a woman screaming for help inside the apartment, according to police. Then, police say Boker began to fire his gun through the closed door, hitting two officers. SWAT officers and negotiators were then called in to help.

Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, police shared that they broke into the apartment, where they found a woman who had been shot. Police then warned the public about Boker, describing him as an at-large, "armed and dangerous" suspect wanted for questioning.

A woman outside Woodbridge Apartments told News 3 Boker got away by jumping out of a window at the apartment. However, that hasn't been confirmed by police as of this writing.

The woman who officers found inside the apartment was taken to the hospital where she later died, police say. The two injured officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Prior to his death, police say Boker was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and other firearm-related charges.