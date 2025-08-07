Woman killed, 2 officers shot during domestic incident in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two police officers were shot Wednesday night while responding to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex in the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake. A woman was later found inside the home with gunshot wounds and died at the hospital.

According to Chesapeake Police, the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Willow Bridge Court . Officers arrived at the apartment and heard a woman screaming for help. As they tried to force their way in, someone inside began firing through the door, hitting two officers.

Both officers were taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

SWAT officers and negotiators were called in, and police eventually made entry into the apartment. Inside, they found an adult woman with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Detectives are now searching for 39-year-old Shaun M. Boker for questioning in connection with the homicide. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Boker or knows where he may be is urged not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.