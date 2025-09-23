Family heartbroken after 22-year-old EMT killed on the job in wrong-way I-464 crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Loved ones of a 22-year-old EMT — one of three people who recently died in a horrific crash on I-464 — is being remembered by her loved ones as a courageous, compassionate young woman dedicated to helping others.

On Sunday, Skye Oraczewski from Elizabeth City was in an ambulance with her co-worker, a family friend tells News 3. She was eager to learn after officially becoming an EMT back in June.

However, tragedy unfolded around 2:30 a.m. when police say the ambulance was hit head-on by a sedan driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes near Exit 2 at Military Highway. The impact caused both vehicles to catch fire.

Oraczewski and her coworker, a 53-year-old man from North Carolina, were taken to the hospital but state police say neither survived. The driver of the sedan died at the scene.

Loved ones of Oraczewski are now trying to cope with the sudden, heartbreaking loss.

"They're just really going through it, the family is devastated," said Kelsey Graham, a family friend who launched a fundraiser for funeral expenses.

News 3's John Hood will have more on efforts to help Oraczewski's family and state police's investigation into the crash on News 3 at 5.