Man shot and killed in Chesapeake parking lot in domestic-related incident

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police say 40-year-old Kelvin Earl Smith was found shot to death in a business parking lot on South Military Highway

A 40-year-old man was shot and killed in a business parking lot in Chesapeake in what police are calling a domestic-related incident.

Just before 7 p.m., Chesapeake police officers responded to a report of a homicide in the parking lot of a business on South Military Highway between Speedy and Weber Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Kelvin Earl Smith shot and killed.

A woman who lives near where the incident happened said she heard the gunshots while preparing dinner.

"I was getting dinner ready and all of the sudden I heard like six gunshots," she said.

The woman shared Ring camera video that shows emergency vehicles speeding to the scene.

Police say the suspect is known and is currently being sought.

Neighbors say incidents like this don't happen often in the area.

"Uneasy feeling that, that type of thing is going right outside your door. How about if I'd been out last night? And maybe walked to my mailbox and get the mail and this guy tears down and runs me down," she said.

The incident was domestic in nature and there is no ongoing threat to the public, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesapeake Police Department or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.