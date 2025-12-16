Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police investigating homicide at Chesapeake pool hall

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Monday evening at a pool hall on South Military Highway.

Officers were called to Long Shots Pools and Darts at 1125 S. Military Highway around 6:55 p.m. When they arrived, they found an adult man who had been killed.

Police have not released the victim’s identity or details about possible suspects. The case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesapeake Police Department or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

