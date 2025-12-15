'Need has no season' | Salvation Army distributes Christmas gifts across Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Families formed a steady line of cars Monday at the Salvation Army’s Christmas Depot in Chesapeake, popping their trunks to make room for bags of toys, clothes and food they might not otherwise be able to afford.

One of those families belongs to Issis Jackson, who lives near Ocean View in Norfolk and has two daughters, ages 10 and 7.

“I definitely needed some assistance this year,” Jackson said. “It feels good. I really appreciate the people giving out of the kindness of their hearts. It really helps people like me.”

Jackson said she used the program once before during the COVID-19 pandemic, when pickup was quick and contactless.

This year, she said, she had more time to take in what the experience meant for her daughters.

“They are very excited. They cannot wait to open gifts,” Jackson said. “They are very into K-pop right now, K-pop stuff, Barbie stuff, baby dolls, clothes, things like that.”

Each large plastic bag loaded into car trunks is packed according to a child’s wish list, including age, gender, and requested items.

Some gifts are purchased using donated funds, while others are bought directly by community members who “adopt” a child through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

Inside the warehouse, more than 100 volunteers worked in shifts, sorting toys, organizing bags by color, and preparing food boxes.

“This year we have more than 3,500 families and 7,700 children,” said Maj. Chris Flanagan, area commander for the Salvation Army in Hampton Roads. “This is our third Christmas that my wife and I have been in Hampton Roads. Our first year we served a little over 5,000 children, so we’ve seen it increase by that much.”

Flanagan said each distribution day is color-coded, white bags for Monday, red for Tuesday, green for Wednesday, and blue for Thursday, with Friday reserved for emergencies or families who miss their original pickup time.

He emphasized that the families seeking help are part of the region’s working community.

“These are working families that might have been affected by a shutdown,” Flanagan said. “They might have had a job and then got laid off. They might have had a medical incident in the family. This is why it’s so critical.”

The toys and supplies come from multiple sources, including donations placed in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettles, support from the Joy Fund, and gifts purchased through Angel Tree drives at local businesses and organizations.

Flanagan said the assistance does not end when the last Christmas bag leaves the depot. While volunteers distribute toys, other Salvation Army teams continue providing food, shelter, and utility assistance across Hampton Roads.

“Need has no season,” he said. “When this is all over, we still go to work.”

For Jackson, that support means her daughters will wake up to the Christmas they have been hoping for.

“It feels very good,” she said. “We really appreciate it so much.”

To donate to the Red Kettle campaign, click here.