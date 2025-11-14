Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WTKR partners with Salvation Army's Red Kettle

WTKR
WTKR News 3 is teaming up again this year with the Salvation Army of Hampton Roads and its Red Kettle campaign to raise money for local families in need.

Give with JOY

By giving to The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command, you can support families in need all year long. Give with joy because...

  • Every dollar stays local.
  • Every child deserves Christmas morning.
  • Hunger doesn’t take a holiday.
  • Safe shelter saves lives.
  • Families shouldn’t have to choose between food, rent, or heat. No neighbor should feel forgotten.
  • Joy is contagious—your gift inspires others.

Our Area Command supports those in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and Portsmouth.

