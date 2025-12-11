Crews from Chesapeake, Suffolk work together to save downed horse

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 25-year-old draft horse was unable to stand for several hours, so crews from Chesapeake and Suffolk stepped in to help, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Chesapeake firefighters responded to a report of a downed horse in the 1200 Block of Land of Promise Road. Upon arrival, crews found "Hero" unable to stand.

After the situation was assessed by a crew member with experience handling large animals, additional support was requested, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department. Crews from Suffolk Fire & Rescue arrived with a skid steer to aid in lifting the 25-year-old horse.

Chesapeake Fire Department

Hero was sedated for his safety and placed on a large-animal rescue sled. Crews used slings and a skid steer to help him stand, and after several attempts, Hero was able to safely regain his footing and remained stable, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.