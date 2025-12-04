Deep Creek neighbors concerned about potential rezoning of former White's Nursery into residential development

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Neighbors in Deep Creek are voicing concerns about a proposed 259-unit housing development called Stockton Meadows, that would replace a former plant nursery, citing worries about overcrowding and strained infrastructure in their Chesapeake neighborhood.

If approved, the development would be built on the site of White's Old Mill Garden Center and Nursery off Old Mill Road, which closed last year. A 259-unit housing development is mapped out in a preliminary general development plan blueprint designed by American Engineering. Developers are seeking to rezone the land from its current agricultural designation to residential use for the housing development.

Tara Frederick, who has lived in Deep Creek for seven years, said the area is already struggling with overcrowding issues.

"The schools are overcrowded. The post office can't keep up with their mail. The first responders are having a hard time covering the area because it keeps growing," Frederick said.

Frederick expressed particular concern about the impact of adding hundreds more families to an area she believes is already at capacity.

"That's 259 more families with children and vehicles, and the infrastructure here can't handle that. It can't handle what's here. So, it definitely can't handle additional vehicles and people," Frederick said.

Heath Covey, Director of Public Communications for the City of Chesapeake, explained the approval process for the rezoning proposal. He says the developers plan to submit an updated proposal to the Chesapeake Planning Commission for review. Chesapeake Neighborhood News Reporter Erin Holly asked him about pictures of the the preliminary general development that have been circulating on social media.

"What's been out on social media, is an extremely preliminary look at what the developers were originally proposing. The city is aware that the developer is redoing their entire proposal, including the graphics and the visuals, making significant changes, so much that we haven't even gotten the new proposal yet," Covey said.

Once the planning commission receives the new rezoning proposal, they will then review it, and vote to approve or deny the proposal before it can advance to city council.

If approved by the planning commission, Chesapeake City Council would hold a public hearing where neighbors can voice their opinions. Following the hearing, city council could approve, deny, or postpone the proposal for further review or changes.

"Obviously no sooner than January, but at this point, we don't have any proposal to calendar, so it could be any time," Covey said.

Covey says this rezoning proposal for this property falls into the Deep Creek Area Plan. He says the approved comprehensive Deep Creek Area Plan will be available on the City of Chesapeake's website in the coming days.

Frederick hopes city officials will consider the timing of the development in relation to ongoing infrastructure projects.

"My hope is that they postpone it until at least the Deep Creek Bridge is done, and they evaluate the infrastructure for the schools," Frederick said.

Covey said no dates have been set for the rezoning proposal review process.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.