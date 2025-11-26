Man arrested, accused of shooting at vehicle on Route 58 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Suffolk man has been arrested and accused of shooting at a vehicle on Route 58 Tuesday night, according to Virginia State Police.

James Dietz, 59, was arrested Wednesday for shooting from an occupied vehicle, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and reckless handling of a firearm, police say.

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. on Route 58 eastbound at the on-ramp to I-664 southbound in Chesapeake, police say. It happened after an "aggressive driving incident" involving two drivers who didn't know each other, police added.

No one was hurt in the shooting, and police say the vehicle that was shot at wasn't damaged.

Police are still investigating the incident.