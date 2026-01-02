New sheriff in town: Wallace Chadwick III sworn in as Chesapeake Sheriff

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Wallace Chadwick III was sworn in as Chesapeake's new sheriff Friday afternoon during a packed ceremony at Chesapeake City Hall, marking the end of a contentious election campaign. The Chesapeake City Council chambers were filled with Chadwick's family, friends, supporters, sheriff's deputies, police officers, and officials, as Chadwick took the oath of office, becoming the city's fourth elected and fifth serving sheriff.

"I will faithfully and impartially discharge my duties as Sheriff of the City of Chesapeake," Chadwick said during the ceremony.

As a lifelong Chesapeake resident and graduate of Indian River High School in Chesapeake, Chadwick brings extensive law enforcement experience to the role. The U.S. Marine Corps veteran served as a police officer for the City of Chesapeake for the past 26 years.

The path to his new position wasn't without challenges. Chadwick faced outgoing Sheriff Dave Rosado, who ran against Chadwick as a write-in candidate after losing the Republican primary last year. Chadwick ultimately won the race with about 60% of the vote.

"When you have a hard fight, the win is even sweeter... You know, there is no growth in the comfort zone and I believe this whole campaign has prepared me for the job that I'm doing now," Chadwick said.

Despite his decades of law enforcement experience, Chadwick acknowledges the challenges ahead in his new role.

"Correctional facility is obviously going to be a challenge. There's a lot that goes in to running a jail. The City of Chesapeake operates one of the largest jails in the Commonwealth population wise. We have 422 sworn deputies so we are a very large department, and when you say those words 'large,' a couple of times, you know, that means large problems sometimes," Chadwick said.

The new sheriff outlined his leadership philosophy, which he says will be built on three core principles.

"My administration will be built on three non-negotiable pillars. Transparency. teamwork. And positive change," Chadwick said.

Chadwick emphasized that his first priority will be fostering collaboration within the sheriff's office.

"A Sheriff is nothing without his team. We are going to lead from the front, but we are going to work side by side," Chadwick said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.