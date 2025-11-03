Chesapeake voters to decide city's next sheriff after heated race between Rosado, Chadwick III

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The race to determine who will lead the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office has been a heated one: Current Sheriff Dave Rosado lost in the Republican primary to Chesapeake police officer Wallace Chadwick III back in June. However, Rosado launched a write-in campaign in an effort to remain the city's sheriff — a move that's been heavily criticized by his opponent.

When will we know the results?

Rosado's name won't appear on the ballot, making the race especially unique. News 3's Erin Holly will break down when voters may be able to expect a winner to be named in the race tonight on News 3.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 4. Information from the City of Chesapeake, including how to find your polling place, is available here.

Who are the candidates?

WTKR News 3

Dave Rosado, who's been with the sheriff's office for more than 20 years, became sheriff in November of 2024 to finish the last year of Jim O'Sullivan's term upon his retirement. A judge waived the need for a special election that year.

After his primary loss, Rosado resigned from the Republican Party of Chesapeake. He's described in his campaign as an "independent public servant for Chesapeake."

Wallace Chadwick III, a Marine veteran, has been with the Chesapeake Police Department for more than 20 years. The GOP candidate's campaign describes him as “your conservative for sheriff.”

What happened in the primary?

Rosado got about 42% of the votes in the primary election, with the remaining 58% going to Chadwick.

With no Democrats or Independents in the running, the winner of the primary seemed poised to serve as the city's next sheriff. However, Rosado refused to concede and officially announced his write-in campaign a week after the primaries.

Under Virginia law, if a candidate loses a primary race, their name cannot be printed on the general election ballot for that office. Therefore, the only way Rosado can win on Election Day is through write-in votes.

Rosado argued that the primary election was "not a fair process," citing the fact that only voters who participated in the Republican primary had a say in the city's sheriff's race.

“I’m not conceding. I’m not stepping aside. And I’m not going to pretend that what just happened in Chesapeake was fair,” Rosado said.

In response, Chadwick said he won the primary "decisively and fairly," calling Rosado's write-in campaign a "desperate, last-ditch effort to cling to his title."

"Dave Rosado made the informed decision to enter an open Republican primary — a fair process — where he outspent us 5 to 1, yet still lost by 17 points. Now, unhappy with the results, he is violating his oath..." Chadwick said in a statement.

The Republican Party of Chesapeake also criticized Rosado's move, accusing him of launching a "Democrat-backed write-in campaign" to keep his job.

Candidates continue to clash

Last month, Rosado and Chadwick faced off in a forum, which grew tense at times. Chadwick addressed criticism from his opponents, stating, “I’ve been called many things, I’ve been called a racist by many people in this room, and those things are just not true.”

Rosado has also taken aim at his opponent's supporters: When announcing his write-in campaign, he claimed the primary results were heavily influenced by leaders within the Republican Party of Chesapeake, accusing "party insiders" of "creating a culture of exclusion and control."

"...from the very beginning, the party chose not to support me. In fact, it actively worked against me. Rather than championing experience and proven leadership, I was undermined, dismissed, and used as a political scapegoat—my Brooklyn, NY roots thrown back in my face despite moving to Chesapeake in 1999 and dedicating my life to serving this community," Rosado wrote in his resignation letter to local party leaders.

The two candidates have been vocal about why they think they're better suited to lead the sheriff's office, with Rosado touting his experience and Chadwick calling for change.

“All I want to do and have done was put on a campaign based on merit, based on my experience, qualifications and the love I have for the office and the community," Rosado said at last month's forum.

“I believe it comes down to taking care of people — that is our greatest asset and our greatest strength as law enforcement,” Chadwick said at the forum. “My opponent now is staying in it for the power. He talks about titles, and I think that’s what he’s after.”