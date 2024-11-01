Chesapeake swears in first new sheriff in 12 years

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - 23 years after starting as a deputy at the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office, Dave Rosado was named the city's fourth sheriff on Friday.

Rosado is succeeding Jim O'Sullivan, who spent 12 years leading the office that staffs the city's jail and courthouse. Eyeing retirement, O'Sullivan promoted Rosado to Undersheriff in 2022, with the intention of eventually elevating him to the top job.

Rosado, 59, says he took on numerous "Sheriff" responsibilities in anticipation of the promotion. Friday, O'Sullivan officially handed over the badge and the title.

“'Sheriff Dave Rosado.' It’s a little surreal, but I am ready for the challenge," the new sheriff told News 3.

Lydia Johnson/WTKR

It's surreal...and not likely the job Rosado pictured for himself early in his professional career.

Raised by Puerto Rican-Americans in New York City, Rosado began a career in broadcast, and for a long time worked closely with journalist Geraldo Rivera.

He says he moved to Hampton Roads in the late 90s and passed up an entry-level camera job at a local television station over low pay. In 2001, Rosado followed a friend to the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office.

“I worked in the back of the jail. I worked in booking intake," he said of his early jobs as a deputy.

Working his way up, Rosado spent time as Public Information Officer and would continue his visibility through the sheriff's Special Olympics and senior programs. He insists those programs will continue to be emphasized as he shifts into the top job.

He also wants to increase the focus on mental health of inmates in the Chesapeake Jail.

“Close to half of our inmates have mental health issues so we want to have a solution for them. We are building out now, as we speak, a mental health therapeutic ward in our jail and that's going to house and help those inmates," Sheriff Rosado told News 3.

Another goal is further expanding a program that puts deputies in Chesapeake Public Schools as a school resource officers.

Lydia Johnson/WTKR

This work will happen as Rosado campaigns to keep his new job.

Sheriff is an elected position and Rosado is finishing the last year of what was O'Sullivan's term. A judge waived the need for a special election this year, but Rosado will have to run for reelection in 2025.

It means balancing sheriff duties with campaign. Rosado insists it won't be a problem.

“I learned how to serve from my parents," he told News 3.

Rosado's mother was in the audience for his swearing-in ceremony, along with his wife and children. Missing was his father, who Rosado says passed away last year.

It's an emotional moment for the new sheriff, but he says the lessons from his dad live on.

Rosado is the first Hispanic American to hold the Chesapeake Sheriff position and he believes that upbringing will better help him serve.

“As a deputy, I translated for Spanish-speaking inmates and it was hard for them to communicate so I bridged that gap," he said. "Being Puerto Rican, coming from a diverse background, I can use that experience to connect and it’s about connecting with our citizens.”

The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office has a staff of around 450. J. Arthur Hodges was the city of Chesapeake's first sheriff, following by John Newhart, who held the office for 42 years. Jim O'Sullivan served beginning in 2012.