Chesapeake Sheriff says he will fight back as a write-in candidate after losing primary

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Sheriff Dave Rosado plans to run as a write-in candidate this November despite losing the Republican primary to Chesapeake Police Officer Wallace Chadwick.

On Tuesday, Rosado also stepped away from the Republican Party of Chesapeake and issued a resignation letter.

"My decision to resign from the Republican party in Chesapeake was a hard decision, but knowing that I haven't been supported from the very beginning," Chesapeake Sheriff Dave Rosado stated.

He also told News 3, "The good old boy system that's in place is very true, but not in my case. I don't fit the definition of good old boy."

Rosado has been working in the sheriff's office for more than two decades and was promoted to Sheriff in November of 2024.

He received 41% of the votes cast in the recent primary election, while Chadwick got the rest.

"There is a write-in in the election in November and as a write-in candidate, I will give everyone in the city a choice and option and ability to vote for the person they want to be their Sheriff," Rosado said in reference to the fact that only voters who participated in the Republican primary had a say in the city's sheriff's race. There are no Democratic or Independent candidates in the running.

Chadwick issued a statement on Facebook that read:

"Dave Rosado made the informed decision to enter an open Republican primary — a fair process — where he outspent us 5 to 1, yet still lost by 17 points. Now, unhappy with the results, he is violating his oath and launching a write-in campaign.





We won decisively and fairly in June because Chesapeake is ready for change. Voters are tired of an interim Sheriff who has wasted thousands of taxpayer dollars plastering his name and face on everything — and continues to make the office about himself while failing to do the job he is sworn to do. That’s why this desperate, last-ditch effort to cling to his title will fail.







The Office of the Sheriff doesn’t receive a coronation handed down from the former Sheriff and it doesn’t belong to any one person — it belongs to YOU, the people. As Sheriff, I will keep the focus where it belongs: serving the citizens of Chesapeake. In November, just as they did in June, voters will send another clear message — change is coming. The Sheriff’s Office will return to its true mission: protecting and serving the people, not being used as a political tool or a vehicle for anyone’s personal ego.







I’m proud to have earned this nomination in a hard-fought primary and will work even harder to win by even larger margins in November to begin serving all people of Chesapeake — regardless of party or creed. Together, we’ll restore integrity and purpose, building the best Sheriff’s Office in the Commonwealth, working 24/7 on your behalf."

The Chesapeake Republican Party also issued a statement:

"Dave Rosado could have chosen to run as a Democrat or Independent this year and secured a place on the November ballot. Instead, he entered an open Republican Primary — giving every Republican voter in Chesapeake the opportunity to make their voice heard. The result was decisive: Republican voters overwhelmingly rejected Rosado by a 17-point margin.





Now, having lost the confidence of Republican voters, Rosado has aligned himself with a Democrat-backed write-in campaign. This marks the third time in just one year that the Chesapeake Democratic Party — led by Senator Louise Lucas, Speaker Don Scott, and Delegate Cliff Hayes — has attempted to prop up a failed Republican candidate rather than fielding their own Democratic candidate.







In November, Wallace Chadwick will be the only candidate whose name appears on the ballot for Sheriff. The Republican Party of Chesapeake is united in full support of our Nominee, Wallace Chadwick."

Rosado claims that at least a dozen people have come to him to complain about corruption within the city.

"The corruption could be categorized as extortion. It could be categorized as political influence,” he said.

He said he wants the corruption revealed and he will work to do his part to expose what he says is going on in the city.

He also said there is an ongoing investigation into the corruption.

However, those who don't support Rosado claim he will say and do anything to hold on to his job and that the allegations of corruption are outlandish.

The general election will take place on November 4.