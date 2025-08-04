Man shot, killed following argument with stepson on Deerfield Crescent: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man has died after his stepson shot him at a home in Chesapeake on Friday night, according to the city's police department.

Around 9:46 p.m. on Friday, Chesapeake Police say officers went to a home in the 2400 block of Deerfield Crescent in response to a shooting.

There, officers learned that a man was shot following an argument between him and his stepson, police said. They identified the deceased as 61-year-old John McCarthy.

Police said the stepson pulled the trigger, but stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

He is not facing any charges, police said. The shooting is still under investigation.