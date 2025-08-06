Chesapeake Public Safety Operations Center receives nearly $400K in grants

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake's Public Safety Operations Center has been awarded three grants totaling $399,000 from the Virginia 911 Services Board to enhance training, technology and overall quality of life for staff.

One grant will be specifically allocated for training purposes. Another grant will focus on replacing and upgrading call handling equipment and other technology. A third grant sets aside additional funds for the Center to utilize as needed.

Jessica Kay, an assistant 911 coordinator, indicated that she hopes some of the grant money will be used to purchase better chairs for staff who work 12-hour shifts.

She also highlighted the focus on integrating new technology and training into operations.

"Next-generation technology is very big on the horizon right now, and with that is artificial intelligence," Kay said. "We will hopefully be implementing some of that in the future, but as far as how far we will go with it, that is kind of up in the air right now. It’s just in its infancy, and we don’t know how far it will go."

Implementation of the new technology and training is expected to begin as early as this fall.