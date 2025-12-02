Parts of Greenbrier Mall closed for the rest of Tuesday after fire breaks out in store

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Part of Greenbrier Mall will be closed for the rest of Tuesday after a fire broke out at one of its stores, the Chesapeake Fire Department shared around 3:15 p.m.

All of the mall, except for the anchor stores, are closed for the rest of the day, fire officials say. The mall is expected to be open during normal hours by Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were sent to the mall just before 1 p.m. after 911 calls were made about the fire. The fire happened inside the Rootz retail store, located on the mall's second floor officials say, and the store's sprinklers went off before crews got there.

The mall was evacuated and no one was hurt, officials added.

The Rootz store has damage from the smoke and water, and the areas below it on the first floor also have water damage.

Crews are still monitoring the situation as of Tuesday afternoon, officials shared.

"Firefighters are actively ventilating the interior with assistance from Norfolk Fire & Rescue’s LUF60, a high-capacity ventilation fan designed for large structures," the fire department stated in a release.

Any updates or changes to the mall's operations will be posted on its website and social media accounts.